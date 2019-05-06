Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav says vote intelligently not emotionally

Home Nation

Voting was under in a fifth of the seven-phase mega election process across 51 constituencies in seven states including Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged voters to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections "intelligently" rather than using the right "emotionally".

"Today is the fifth phase of the election process. I appeal to all voters that they should play a judgmental role in this democratic exercise and cast their votes intelligently rather being emotional," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Voting was under in a fifth of the seven-phase mega election process across 51 constituencies in seven states including Uttar Pradesh.

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state include the high-profile Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow.

