'If all goes well, I may...': BSP chief Mayawati hints at her PM ambition

By IANS

AMBEDKAR NAGAR: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has indicated that if she gets a chance to become the Prime Minister, she will contest the Lok Sabha election from Ambedkar Nagar.

"If all goes well, I may have to seek election form here because the road to national politics passes through Ambedkar Nagar," she said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi trying to confuse alliance voters, claim Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati

Mayawati has won the Lok Sabha elections from Ambedkar Nagar four times - 1989, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar in the backdrop of her cut-out in which she is seen standing outside Parliament, Mayawati said that the era of 'Namo Namo' was over and time had come for those who chant 'Jai Bhim'.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

This is the first time in these elections that Mayawati has given clear indications about her aspirations for the Prime Minister's post though her ally, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, has repeatedly said that he would back Mayawati as Prime Minister.