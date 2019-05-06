Lok Sabha poll trends show Congress and allies staring at defeat: PM Modi

By PTI

GWALIOR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said for the first time since Emergency, people of the country are fighting elections to re-elect a government, adding trends of the first four phases of Lok Sabha polls show the Congress and its allies are staring at defeat.

Speaking at a poll rally here, he alleged while the Congress displayed India's poverty to the world, his government has highlighted the nation's power. He told the gathering that he had come not to campaign for himself, but to thank the people for supporting him since 2014.

"The entire world is seeing for the first time how the people of the country have taken charge of the campaign for this 'sevak'. Wherever I go and ask about elections, workers say the people are fighting the election for me," Modi said, adding people trusted him while the opposition abused him.

"Probably, after 1977, after Emergency, this is the first election that the people of the country are fighting to re-elect a government. The youths are running day and night stating 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (Modi government once again), mothers and sisters are campaigning. Nothing else can be more fortunate for me. They (opposition) say 'Modi hatao' (Remove Modi). But people who have benefited from my government's schemes are saying 'phir ek baar'," he told the crowd.

Targeting the youth, especially the first-time voters, the prime minister said four kinds of political systems are prevailing in the country. "The first is 'naam panthi', second is 'vam panthi', third is 'daam, daman panthi' and the fourth is 'vikas panthi', he said.

"Naam panthi is Congress which always talks about a family. 'Vam panthi' is an ideology which failed in the world and ruined states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura," he said referring to the Left ideology.

"Third is 'daam' (money) and 'daman' (oppression) panthi who want to remain in power by money and muscle power. West Bengal is an example of it," he said. "Fourth is 'vikas' (development) panthi which is the BJP and it considers politics as a service. Your one vote to us will ensure development of the country," Modi added.

Slamming the Congress for its "dynastic politics", Modi alleged the party and its leaders have concern only for their sons and family. "Their only aim is to fill their coffers. They can even play with the nation's pride," he said.

The prime minister also blamed the opposition party for terrorism and Naxalism. "How did the problem of terrorism and Naxalism come in the country? It is because of Congress' apathy and inability. But the country's security is the biggest issue for the BJP," he said.

Modi said the country was portrayed as the land of snakes and snake charmers, but it changed since his government came to power. "Now foreign dignitaries take part in Ganga aarti, Kumbh and show interest in the country's solar power capacity. We are showcasing India's pride. The foreigners are coming to see the world's largest Statue of Unity and paying respects to the great Indian leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

Terming the Congress manifesto as 'dhakosla patra' (document of lies), Modi criticised it for promising to remove the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). "They have no respect for the police and Army in their heart," he alleged.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress put 14 large irrigation projects on the back-burner, adding after his government came to power, it completed 10 out of these 14 projects. He also announced that the government will form a Jal Shakti Mantralaya to deal with the water crisis with the help of sea and river water.