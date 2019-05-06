Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee politicising cyclone Fani, refused to talk to me: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pursuing cheap politics over cyclone Fani.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

TAMLUK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pursuing "cheap politics" over cyclone Fani, claiming that she did not speak to him when he tried to contact her to talk about the calamity.

Modi also criticised Banerjee for not hailing the designation of Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN as she is "afraid that it might affect her vote bank politics".

"I am just back from Odisha after reviewing the post-cyclone situation. I also wanted to speak to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over phone to discuss the issue. I had called her, but Didi is so arrogant that she didn't speak to me. I waited for her call but she didn't get back to me," he said while addressing a rally here.

ALSO READ: Death toll rises to 29 in Odisha, CM announces relief package

"Speedbreaker Didi was more interested in doing politics. I wanted to speak to the state officials but the state government did not allow that to happen," he said.

His comments came in the backdrop of the TMC hitting out at Modi for calling state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi instead of talking to the chief minister to enquire about the ground situation in the wake of cyclone Fani on Friday.

ALSO READ: Not true PM Narendra Modi phoned only Naveen Patnaik post 'Fani', not Mamata Banerjee

Criticising Banerjee for not praising the efforts of the union government that led to the UN designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, he claimed that the Trinamool Congress supremo "was afraid that it might affect her vote bank in the state".

"The condition in Bengal is such that if you chant Jai Shri Ram, you would be put behind bars," he said.

