Maoists kill man in Maharashtra on suspicion of being police informer

Published: 06th May 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes.

By PTI

GADCHIROLI: Maoists allegedly killed a person in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on suspicion of him being a police informer, the second such incident in the area in the last two days, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, Sudhir Sarkar, was abducted by Maoists from Bande village in Etapalli tehsil on Sunday evening.

The body was found late in the night in a forest near the village, he said.

On Saturday, a person was abducted on similar suspicion by Maoists from a marriage function in Mardhar village, the official said.

The body was later found near the village, he said.

In January, at least six people were killed by Maoists in separate incidents in the district over suspicion that they were working for the police, the official added.

On May 1, Naxals detonated an IED in Kurkheda tehsil here, killing 15 Quick Response Team personnel and their vehicle driver.

The policemen were travelling to inspect a site where Maoists torched 27 vehicles belonging to a road contractor earlier that day.

