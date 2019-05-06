Home Nation

Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi​ Yahoo's most-searched politicians

The online search engine also released the most-searched Indian general election 2019 terms, based on Yahoo India proprietary search data.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In this election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most-searched politician in India, followed by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to the poll search trends on Yahoo India.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi comes fourth, as per Yahoo, which released the data on Monday for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, reflecting what the users are looking for on Yahoo India in terms of the elections and the political figures they want to know more about.

A Yahoo statement said after Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are stealing the top most-searched spots, in that order, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu also makes the cut.

The most-searched politicians' list also includes Manohar Parrikar, late Chief Minister of Goa, Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Congress spokesperson who recently shifted to the Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar and Congress' Hardik Patel, the Yahoo statement said.

New entrants into the Indian polity, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gautam Gambhir, a former cricketer, and Congress' Urmila Matondkar, an actress, are also among the most-searched politicians.

The online search engine also released the "most-searched Indian general election 2019 terms', based on Yahoo India proprietary search data.

'Lok Sabha elections 2019' topped the list, with 'Voter ID' landing at number two.

The Election Commission came in at the third place, followed by the National Voter Service Portal, and the 'BJP Candidate List' rounding off the few at the top of the most-searched election terms.

"Other top searches in this category include information Indian users have sought, including 'Lok Sabha Election Schedule', 'Voter list' (how to check name in voter list, voter list online) and 'Voter ID application status', among others," Yahoo said.

