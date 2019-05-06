Home Nation

No intimation about PM Narendra Modi's meeting on cyclone Fani: Bengal

A source from Bengal government said that informing the Chief Secretary in such cases was a standard protocol which was not followed.

By IANS

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government got no intimation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to hold a meeting with Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De in the wake of the cyclone Fani, government sources said on Monday.

"There were media reports that Modi wanted to hold a meeting with De as a part of damage assessment caused by Fani. No such intimation has come to the Chief Secretary. Therefore, there is no question of refusing a meeting," the sources at the state Secretariat said on the condition of anonymity.

They said that informing the Chief Secretary in such cases was "standard protocol" which was not followed.

Earlier in the day, Modi undertook an aerial survey over Puri, Khurdha and other affected districts in Odisha which were ravaged by the severe cyclone that made landfall on May 3 and hit West Bengal the next day.

