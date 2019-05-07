Eight security personnel, four civilians killed during Ramzan ceasefire last year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of a few politicians seeking Ramzan ceasefire in Kashmir, the Central government has disclosed that eight security forces personnel and four civilians were killed in the month-long ceasefire in the region in the month of Ramzan last year.

During the period, 23 militants were also killed and five terrorists arrested, the Home Ministry said.

The Centre had in May last year directed the security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan, to help Muslims observe the holy month in a “peaceful environment”.

As many as 23 terrorists, eight security forces personnel and four civilians were killed in militancy-related incidents from May 17 to June 17 last year, Director (S-JK), Ministry of Home Affairs, Sulekha said in reply to an RTI application filed by Jammu- based activist Rohit Choudhary. She added that 37 security personnel and 33 civilians sustained injuries during the period.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday appealed to the Centre and the militants to announce ceasefire in the state for Ramzan so that the “people get some relief”.

“The month of Ramzan is starting after a couple of days and so, I appeal the government of India that ours is a Muslim-majority state and people here are facing difficulties,” Mufti told media persons. Last year, too, Mehbooba had requested the government for Ramzan ceasefire in Kashmir. However, then she was heading a PDP-BJP coalition government in the state and the Centre had allowed her request.