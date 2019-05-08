Home Nation

BJP hits back at Congress after Nirupam's Aurangzeb jibe at PM Modi

Published: 08th May 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

VARANASI: Hitting back at Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb", the BJP Wednesday said the opposition party always finds it "useful" to remember what "invaders" did to India and accused it of politicising the ongoing development works here.

Protesting the demolition work under the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency from where he is fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Nirupam likened the prime minister to "modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb".

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "Nirupam is known to give controversial statements more out of compulsion than conviction. For some strange reasons, Congress finds it always useful to highlight what the invaders did but never recognise the builders of India.

" Before trying to politicise the development work being done by the PM, the Congress should first explain why the UPA government had "opposed" the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit given to the Supreme Court and why it had sought to demolish Ram setu or Adam's Bridge, he said.

When in power, the Congress never served the interests of Kashi Vishwanath temple all these years and when the Modi government is doing so, then it is playing politics and offering such controversial statements, Kohli said.

The BJP leader asserted that the people of Varanasi and the country will give a resounding reply to the Congress on May 23 when the votes are counted.

Aurangzeb Narendra Modi Lok Sabha polls 2019] Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Sanjay Nirupam Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Comments

