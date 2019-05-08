VVIP chopper case: Court seeks reply on Rajiv Saxena's passport suspension

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Tuesday asked the passport office to file a detailed reply on the passport suspension of AgustaWestland case accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena. Saxena had filed a petition before the court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar, while hearing the plea, asked the Enforcement Directorate to clear its stand on the issue and also asked the passport office to file a reply regarding the suspension of Saxena’s passport. Saxena, had sought permission to travel to Europe and Dubai in May.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the alleged AgustaWestland scam. It was alleged there were irregularities in procuring 12 helicopters from the company at a cost of `3,600 crore. The choppers will be used to ferry president, prime minister and other VVIPs.