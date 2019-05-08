Home Nation

Three arrested in Alwar gangrape case, two still absconding

Initially, the two did not tell their family about the incident but when the husband was threatened that the video will be circulated if he did not give them money, he told the family members.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Three out of the five men involved in the Alwar gangrape case were arrested, the police said on Wednesday. A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Alwar district on April 26, who held her husband hostage. 

While two accused were arrested on Thursday, the police arrested the third accused on Wednesday. 
Those arrested were identified as Indraraj, Ashok and Mukesh. Mukesh had also recorded the crime and uploaded the video on social media. The police are now conducting raids to nab Chote Lal and Hansraj.

The traumatized couple, while speaking about the ordeal, said on April 26 around 2 pm the couple got out of their home to go shopping. On the way, they were stopped by the five men. They started misbehaving with the wife and when the husband intervened, they dragged them to a nearby area and gang-raped the woman. The ordeal continued for three hours.

ALSO READ: Alwar SP removed, government releases interim relief of Rs 4.12 lakh for victim

Initially, the two did not tell their family about the incident but when the accused called the husband and threatened to circulate the video if he did not give them money, he told the family members about it.
An FIR was registered on May 2 under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. 
On Tuesday night, the Rajasthan government had removed Alwar SP Rajiv Pachar and put him under the Awaiting Posting Order status, citing administrative reasons. SHO of the Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh was also suspended and four policemen were shunted to police lines.

Meanwhile, locals took out a protest march in Thanagazi town demanding arrest of all the accused. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore and several other leaders have condemned the incident.
Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “An enquiry is on and if there is any negligence on the part of the police, strict action will be taken. Our government is committed towards the security of women,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alwar gangrape case Alwar gangrape Alwar Gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp