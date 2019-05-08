Three arrested in Alwar gangrape case, two still absconding

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Three out of the five men involved in the Alwar gangrape case were arrested, the police said on Wednesday. A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Alwar district on April 26, who held her husband hostage.

While two accused were arrested on Thursday, the police arrested the third accused on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as Indraraj, Ashok and Mukesh. Mukesh had also recorded the crime and uploaded the video on social media. The police are now conducting raids to nab Chote Lal and Hansraj.

The traumatized couple, while speaking about the ordeal, said on April 26 around 2 pm the couple got out of their home to go shopping. On the way, they were stopped by the five men. They started misbehaving with the wife and when the husband intervened, they dragged them to a nearby area and gang-raped the woman. The ordeal continued for three hours.

Initially, the two did not tell their family about the incident but when the accused called the husband and threatened to circulate the video if he did not give them money, he told the family members about it.

An FIR was registered on May 2 under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

On Tuesday night, the Rajasthan government had removed Alwar SP Rajiv Pachar and put him under the Awaiting Posting Order status, citing administrative reasons. SHO of the Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh was also suspended and four policemen were shunted to police lines.

Meanwhile, locals took out a protest march in Thanagazi town demanding arrest of all the accused. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore and several other leaders have condemned the incident.

Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “An enquiry is on and if there is any negligence on the part of the police, strict action will be taken. Our government is committed towards the security of women,” he said.