Vote for Vikas and not Vakbash: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urging the people of Bihar's Siwan parliamentary constituency on Wednesday said the voters ought to go for ' vikas'(devlopment); not for 'vakbash'(nonsense talks).

Canvassing for JD(U) candidate Kavita Ajay Singh, Kumar, at a poll rally, said, "There is a natural linage between votes and vikas. And the people should come above caste and creed to vote for vikas. Now,the time has gone when casteism was considered the key factor in election", he said, asking the people to see whether their areas have electricity and road are not.

The JD() leader recalled 15 years ago when the state was under the rule of a 'particular husband-wife'. "Electricity and roads in particular were elusive to the people and now no village is left without electrification and good link roads", he said and asked the voters to strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi. He said that a huge sum of Rs 50,000 crore has already been sanctioned for roads again.

Taking a jibe at opposition, Kumar said that those who don't see development have no right to seek votes from the people. "The NDA 's USP is development-vikash while the opposition's single USP in politics is 'Vakbash'. The age of lantern has been replaced by the age of LED bulbs in Bihar. India needs Narendra Modi and every vote yours will strengthen him in prospering the country", he said.

He made an appeal to the voters by saying : "Don't get misled by those,who are in politics for power and property".He further said he was asking for wages of works done by him and others under the NDA government for development.