Home Nation

Alwar gang-rape case: NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan government over police inaction

A video shot by the alleged accused of the gruesome incident, reportedly, went viral on social media.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, molestation
By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a case where a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26.

A video shot by the alleged accused of the gruesome incident, reportedly, went viral on social media.

Reportedly, despite having registered an FIR in the matter, the police did not take any action for four days because of elections on May 6.

ALSO READ: Alwar SP removed, government releases interim relief of Rs 4.12 lakh for victim

The Commission has also observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to the gross violation of the human rights of the victim woman and her husband.

"Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan calling for a report in the matter, within six weeks including action taken against the guilty and relief/ counselling provided to the victim woman," the NHRC said in a release.

"The Commission would also like to know whether provisions of the SC/ST Act, 1995 have been applied in this case for action against the guilty and statutory relief to the victim," it added.

However, state Chief Minister Gehlot yesterday asked DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the probe into the heinous crime. Police have arrested one person so far. As many as 14 teams have been constituted to nab other absconding culprits.

ALSO READ: Three arrested in Alwar gangrape case, two still absconding

Reportedly, according to the police, the victim and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike, when at about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to deserted sand dunes.

The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped. The culprits, reportedly, also threatened the couple not to report the matter to the police or they will make the video, public.

The accused also demanded money from the couple which was given to them but later, when they again demanded money, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission Alwar gang rape gang rape Rajasthan Rajasthan gang rape Rajasthan rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp