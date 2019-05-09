Karnataka BJP leader Prasad slams Modi for his 'Bhrashtachari No 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi

By ANI

MYSORE: BJP leader V Srinivasa Prasad on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling corruption allegations against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that the latter should have not spoken like that.

"Allegations against him in the Bofors scam are not acceptable. Modi should not have spoken like that against Rajiv Gandhi. It was unnecessary to take his name," said Prasad, who is six-time MP and former Karnataka state minister.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, Modi had hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi by saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'.

"Prasad also rebutted the Prime Minister's statement that Gandhi had "died due to corruption allegations."

"LTTE planned and assassinated Rajiv Gandhi and he did not die of corruption allegations," he said.

"I have lots of respect for Modi but even tallest of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee have said many good things about Rajiv Gandhi. I have myself seen him take big responsibilities at a small age," Prasad said.