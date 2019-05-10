Home Nation

EC sends notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for remarks against PM Modi

The former cricketer-turned-Punjab Minister had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal"

Published: 10th May 2019

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been given a day to reply to the notice.

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM Modi. He had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

