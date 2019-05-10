Home Nation

Gambhir can never speak ill of any woman: Harbhajan

Taking to Twitter, the off-spinner expressed his shock over the events involving Gambhir and said that whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this.

Published: 10th May 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday came out in support of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who was accused of distributing pamphlets containing obscene remarks about his East Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival candidate Atishi.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan said Gambhir can never talk ill of any woman.

"I am shocked to note (the) events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill of any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," he said.

Pamphlets against Atishi: Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also vouched for Gambhir's integrity and respect for women.

Atishi on Thursday accused Gambhir, her BJP rival in East Delhi, of distributing pamphlets that questioned her morals.

Reading out the contents of the pamphlet at a press conference, Atishi broke down twice and said she was very pained on seeing it.

Gambhir has denied all the charges and has sent defamation notices to Atishi, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The nine-page legal notice demands immediate withdrawal of each statement made against Gambhir and denies that the former cricketer had any relation to the alleged pamphlet.

