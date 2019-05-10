Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says Shibu Soren and his family violated land acts

Published: 10th May 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his son, the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, over violating the land acts in the state.

"Shibu Soren was born at Nemra of Ramgarh district. As per the Chotangpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, a tribal cannot buy land outside the police station of his home," Das said at a press conference in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here.

Das alleged that Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren purchased properties and land at Bokaro, Dumka, Ranchi, Sahebganj and Dhanbad districts by violating the land acts.

"In one day six registries were done in favour of the Soren family" he said, adding that the " media should expose the Soren family".

Asked why his government was not taking action in the matter, he said: "Law will take it's course. We were voted to power for development of the state and not to do revenge politics. Media should expose Soren family regarding land acts violation".

He claimed that the BJP and NDA will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

He described the opposition Grand Alliance in Jharkhand as an alliance of opportunists formed to protect vested interests.

He targeted the Congress for its "Remove Poverty" sloganeering over the years.

"Congress coined remove poverty in 1971, and now in 2019 the same slogan is used. It means Congress did nothing to end poverty in the country for the last 50 years. Congress did injustice with poor people and did scams with their poverty removing schemes", he said.

