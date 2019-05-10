Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: How AAP used all possible campaign methods

AAP started working for the Lok Sabha battle even when the elections were not the main topic of discussion in the country.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Calling itself way ahead of its opponents, the Congress and the BJP, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) says it has not left out any possible means of communication to reach out to voters.

The party started working for the Lok Sabha battle even when the elections were not the main topic of discussion in the country.

"We did door-to-door campaigns, rallies, public and indoor meetings and one-to-one communication with 35 lakh people at the micro level. Roadshows, nukkad nataks, we did metro campaigns, to list a few," AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai said.

"We were constantly taking feedback and improved our campaign based on that. We initially focussed on rallies but got the feedback that we need to reach out to the people directly. So we switched to that.

ALSO READ: I am not celebrity, will stay with my people, says AAP North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh

"Our presence on the ground was becoming strong so they (BJP, Congress) parachuted celebrities to add some glamour. They also horse-traded the MLAs to make us weak but that does not have any impact on us. Rather, it turned out to be negative.

"The attack on (AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal was done as the BJP had become restless because of our popularity... The BJP was restless with the crowd turnout at our rallies," he added.

Last week, a man slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi.

Listing out the campaign process, Rai said that on June 1, 2018, the AAP named a list of in-charge for five of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

These were Pankaj Gupta, Dilip Pandey, Raghav Chadhha, Atishi and Gugan Singh. In March, the AAP confirmed that they will be its candidates.

The BJP and the Congress named their candidates just 20 days ahead of the May 12 polls.

Although lesser-known to people, the AAP candidates started the legwork about a year ago and so they had an edge.

In September, to strengthen the structure of the party, the AAP announced the appointment of about 2.5 lakh block presidents.

The appointment of the block 'pramukhs' (presidents) to cover around 25,000 polling booths in Delhi was completed by November.

ALSO READ: Northwest Delhi - Sanitation, unauthorised colonies, migrants to be deciding factors in Lok Sabha election

While the potential candidates and the block presidents were reaching out to the people, from January, the party was out campaigning in full swing.

From January, the third phase of the door-to-door campaign started.

At booth level, the party appointed 3.62 lakh 'Vijay Pramukhs' (victory in-charges) -- who are the direct links of the party with the voters in each booth.

Each Vijay Pramukh covered 10 households in a polling booth and was responsible for providing voting slips to the voters. The party also appointed 13,500 booth heads.

Between March 23 and April 7, AAP leaders held over 250 rallies and 3,000 gatherings across the city.

The AAP candidates and leaders as well as celebrities took out bike rallies and held roadshows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp