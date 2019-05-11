Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likens Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, says dethroned his father

Yogi Adityanath said the 'mahamilawatis' are behaving like snakes, frogs and scorpions who come together during floods.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday tore into the SP-BSP alliance by likening SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, who had imprisoned his father emperor Shahjahan.

He said the 'mahamilawatis' are behaving like snakes, frogs and scorpions who come together during floods.

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "The one who dethroned his father, like Aurangzeb, joined hands with the sworn enemy. After May 23, they will again abuse each other. These 'mahamilavati' people are behaving today like scorpions, frogs and snakes which come together during floods." 

ALSO READ: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav says BJP spreads hatred to conceal lies

Adityanath, who addressed an election meeting in Ballia on Saturday, said in another tweet, "When I and (Narendra) Modiji put lock on the shops of 'Bua' (Mayawati) and 'Babua' (Akhilesh), they opened another counter to sell 'mahamilavati' goods and cheat the people.

"This counter will also be closed by the people on May 23 and they will again abuse each other. So do not waste your votes. Think, understand and get involved in the setting up a new and strong India." 

Adityanath had earlier called Akhilesh 'goondon ka sartaj' (king of goons) and has often accused him of taking development works and extending basic facilities on caste and communal lines.

TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Aurangzeb Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019

