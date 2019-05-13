Did Modi use digicam, email even before their invention? Twitterati troll PM

By Online Desk

The weather has been gloomy for the BJP ever since the PM Modi's 'cloud cover' remarks on the Balakot strikes. Now, in another embarrassing episode for the saffron party, the Twitterati have trolled the PM for claiming to have used a digital camera and email in the late '80s.

In another clip from the News Nation interview, Modi was heard saying that he used a digital camera in 1988 to click a colour photo of BJP veteran LK Advani. He also claimed that he was among the first few to use email back then.

The viral video was shared by many on social media, who also fact-checked PM's claims by pointing out that digital cameras made it to the market only in the 1990s and the public didn't have access to email in the time period mentioned by the PM.

"Even in the developed West (US, Canada) it would have been highly unusual for an average person to be sending an email as early as 1988. My first email was in 1996. But we know Modi is not your average person," noted economist Rupa Subramanya wrote on Twitter sharing the 40-second clip.

In 1988, even in the developed west, email was available to a few academics and scientists but Modi somehow used it in 1988 in India before it was officially introduced to the rest of us in 1995. https://t.co/cq3nhRLEQJ — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) May 12, 2019

Congress leaders didn't spare the chance and Divya Spandana was quick to reply to the video saying, "The question is even if he did have an email id in 1988 when the rest of the world didn’t, who was he sending emails to? ET?"

Any guesses as to what @narendramodi email id was in 1988?

dud@lol.com is my guess https://t.co/iVnSHtGsIn — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 12, 2019

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Modi: "I used Digital Camera and Email in 1987-88."



Fact:



Kodak unveiled the first consumer digital camera (model DC 40) on March 28, 1995 in US



Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) launched public Internet access in India on August 15, 1995



Modi is a pathological liar. pic.twitter.com/cCPEUigpNV — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) May 12, 2019

I will not mock Modi ji on the digital camera or email bit. If in 88/89 a poor chaiwalla with NO Money could afford this "luxury ", then imagine the transformation shree Rajiv Gandhi ji got. All you #Chowkidar 's please vote Congress#MondayMotivaton — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) May 13, 2019

Things you learn from the @NewsNationTV interview



-In the late 80s, Modi has a digital camera and email.

-In the 90s, he used stylus-capable touchscreen devices.

-Before he was CM, he could often be found gadget shopping.



Also,

-He had no money to keep in a wallet. — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) May 13, 2019

not fault of Modi. Be it Radar technology or E-mail in 1988. It is fault of journalists sitting in front of him.

They couldn't cross him right there because of two reasons.

1. It was scripted IV.

2. I bet, both of them know nothing about technological aspects of radar or email. — amey tirodkar (@ameytirodkar) May 13, 2019

I had a digital camera in 1987-88. And I took a colour photo, which I sent by email in 1987-88. -- Narendra Modi.



The joke is not on Modi.



The joke is on the "educated" elite/middle class supporters of Modi who have made idiocy and ignorance fashionable. — NissimMannathukkaren (@nmannathukkaren) May 13, 2019

PM Modi had always been a social media sensation for various reasons but this time, the clouds and winds don't seem to be in favour of the saffron leader.

Earlier, he was trolled for his cloud blanket remark on the Balakot air strikes, especially by the opposition. However, IAF officials defended him saying that the weather was not great on the day of the strikes.

The era of digital India that the BJP visualised finally seems to have arrived.