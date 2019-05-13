Home Nation

Did Modi use digicam, email even before their invention? Twitterati troll PM

PM Narendra Modi was heard saying that he used a digital camera in 1988 to click a colour photo of BJP veteran LK Advani. He also claimed that he was among the first few to use email back then.

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi trolled for digi cam, email remarks. (Photo | PTI)

The weather has been gloomy for the BJP ever since the PM Modi's 'cloud cover' remarks on the Balakot strikes. Now, in another embarrassing episode for the saffron party, the Twitterati have trolled the PM for claiming to have used a digital camera and email in the late '80s. 

In another clip from the News Nation interview, Modi was heard saying that he used a digital camera in 1988 to click a colour photo of BJP veteran LK Advani. He also claimed that he was among the first few to use email back then.

The viral video was shared by many on social media, who also fact-checked PM's claims by pointing out that digital cameras made it to the market only in the 1990s and the public didn't have access to email in the time period mentioned by the PM. 

"Even in the developed West (US, Canada) it would have been highly unusual for an average person to be sending an email as early as 1988. My first email was in 1996. But we know Modi is not your average person," noted economist Rupa Subramanya wrote on Twitter sharing the 40-second clip.

Congress leaders didn't spare the chance and Divya Spandana was quick to reply to the video saying, "The question is even if he did have an email id in 1988 when the rest of the world didn’t, who was he sending emails to? ET?"

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

PM Modi had always been a social media sensation for various reasons but this time, the clouds and winds don't seem to be in favour of the saffron leader.

Earlier, he was trolled for his cloud blanket remark on the Balakot air strikes, especially by the opposition. However, IAF officials defended him saying that the weather was not great on the day of the strikes. 

The era of digital India that the BJP visualised finally seems to have arrived. 

