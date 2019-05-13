If you have guts, arrest me for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Amit Shah's challenge to Mamata

By PTI

CANNING: BJP national president Amit Shah Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", claiming that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal, but won't be able to stop BJP's victory march in the state.

Addressing a rally at Canning, which comes under Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "Mamatadi gets angry if someone chants Jai Shri Ram. I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today. If you (Mamata) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow."

Hitting out at the TMC government over denial of permission for his chopper to land in Baruipur, Shah said, "The Mamata Banerjee government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. The TMC can stop me from addressing rallies, but can't stop the victory march of BJP in Bengal."

The BJP president claimed that people of Bengal have decided to send more than 23 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha irrespective of whether Banerjee's government allows them to hold meetings or not.

Shah's scheduled rally in Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat was called off on Monday after the state government denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public address at Baruipur.

On Monday, Shah also accused Banerjee of depriving Bengal's people of the benefits of central welfare schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mamata didi is afraid of losing her popularity to Modi. That is why she is not allowing implementation of the central welfare schemes," he said, urging voters to oust the Banerjee government from power.

The BJP chief also alleged that people were earlier forced to pay "tax to syndicates", but now they have been compelled to pay "tax to her (Banerjee's) nephew"

"Mitron (friends), do you agree with the nephew tax? Tell me, whether this tax should be abolished or not. Mamata didi wants votes of infiltrators so that she does not need to care for votes of others," Shah said.

(With IANS inputs)