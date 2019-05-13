Home Nation

If you have guts, arrest me for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Amit Shah's challenge to Mamata

The BJP chief's scheduled rally in Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat was called off on Monday after the state government denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public address at Baruipur.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CANNING: BJP national president Amit Shah Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", claiming that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal, but won't be able to stop BJP's victory march in the state.

Addressing a rally at Canning, which comes under Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "Mamatadi gets angry if someone chants Jai Shri Ram. I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today. If you (Mamata) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Hitting out at the TMC government over denial of permission for his chopper to land in Baruipur, Shah said, "The Mamata Banerjee government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. The TMC can stop me from addressing rallies, but can't stop the victory march of BJP in Bengal."

The BJP president claimed that people of Bengal have decided to send more than 23 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha irrespective of whether Banerjee's government allows them to hold meetings or not.

Shah's scheduled rally in Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat was called off on Monday after the state government denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public address at Baruipur.

On Monday, Shah also accused Banerjee of depriving Bengal's people of the benefits of central welfare schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mamata didi is afraid of losing her popularity to Modi. That is why she is not allowing implementation of the central welfare schemes," he said, urging voters to oust the Banerjee government from power.

The BJP chief also alleged that people were earlier forced to pay "tax to syndicates", but now they have been compelled to pay "tax to her (Banerjee's) nephew"

"Mitron (friends), do you agree with the nephew tax? Tell me, whether this tax should be abolished or not. Mamata didi wants votes of infiltrators so that she does not need to care for votes of others," Shah said.

 (With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp