Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Digvijaya vs Pragya battle sees 65 per cent polling in Bhopal

Two BJP leaders were hurt allegedly in attacks by Congress workers outside two separate polling booths in Sagar.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

First time voters pose after casting their vote in Bhopal on Sunday. | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The high-profile poll battle for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat between two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur saw over 65 per cent voter turnout on Sunday — the highest over the last 10 parliamentary polls.

Interestingly, Digvijaya did not cast vote as he is registered as a voter in home town Raghogarh in adjoining Rajgarh constituency. But he remained busy zipping from one polling booth to another. Pragya voted at the Riviera Club polling booth close to her residence. 

According to the Election Commission, 65.33 per cent polling was reported in Bhopal till 6 pm. The highest polling percentage in the constituency since 1984 was 61.87 per cent in 1999 when Uma Bharti defeated Congress candidate and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri by 1.69 lakh votes. 

The rural Assembly segments of Sehore and Berasiya, which have traditionally been BJP strongholds, reported the highest turnouts, of 77 per cent and 76 per cent, respectively.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The semi-urban segment of Huzur, another traditional BJP stronghold, reported 65 per cent voting, while the Congress citadel of Bhopal-Uttar reported 67 per cent. 

The voter turnout in other urban Assembly segments stood at 65 per cent in Narela, 59 per cent in Bhopal-Madhya, 60 per cent in Govindpura, and 59 per cent in Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim.

Across the state, a maximum turnout of 71.57% was reported from Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency followed by 68.54% in BJP bastion of Vidisha, and 66.82% in Scindia’s family’s pocket borough Guna. Even the Gwalior-Chambal region seats, which are known to report low turnouts, recorded an increase in voting percentage.

Two BJP leaders were hurt allegedly in attacks by Congress workers outside two separate polling booths in Sagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp