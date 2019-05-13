Home Nation

Mayawati targets PM Modi yet again, brings in his wife to counter 'crocodile tears' remark

In a personal attack on PM Modi, the BSP chief accused him of abandoning his wife for the sake of politics. 

Published: 13th May 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:53 PM

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Intensifying her attack on PM Narendra Modi, BSP chief Mayawati gave a twist to the poll discourse on Monday when she took a leaf out of PM’s personal life and accused him of abandoning his “innocent wife” for his political gains.

"How can you expect a person to honour women when he himself let his wife down," asked the BSP supremo.

The attack comes a day after PM Modi attacked the BSP chief for shedding 'crocodile tearson the Alwar gang rape. He also asked her why she didn't withdraw her support to the Gehlot government if she has an honest concern for the Dalit victim.

Responding to the PM’s charge, the former UP Chief Minister launched a vitriolic attack on the PM, accusing him of indulging in "dramebaazi (acting) with his artificial love for Dalits" and leaving his wife for his political career.



At his election rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, PM Modi had dared
Mayawati to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan over the incident involving a Dalit girl.

While interacting with media persons in state capital, the BSP chief created a flutter by saying that she had come to know that the wives of BJP leaders remained apprehensive of letting their husbands go close to Modi, as they feared that their husbands would also abandon them under his influence.

She even appealed women to “not vote for such a person who could not take care of his wife.” She also charged the PM with playing 'dirty politics' over the incident for electoral gains.

 

 



