No permission for Amit Shah's Bengal rally, BJP calls EC 'mute spectator' to Trinamool's wrongdoings 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, alleging the chief minister has replaced democracy with her "dictatorship" after the state administration denied permission to a rally by its president Amit Shah.

Shah was scheduled to hold a rally in Jadhavpur Monday but the state administration denied permission for it last night and also withdrew its nod to the landing of Shah's chopper in the constituency, BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

He urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of the development, saying the state government wants to reduce the poll panel to a mute spectator.

"This is murder of democracy. The EC should take cognizance of the matter. If important leaders are not allowed to hold rallies then what is the meaning of elections," Javadekar said.

He said the West Bengal administration has been denying permission to Shah's poll programmes and events of other important BJP leaders.

Banerjee's dictatorship is on full play in the state, he said, criticising the chief minister and Trinamool Congress president.

He asserted that the denial of permission reflected her frustration over the growing support for the BJP, claiming that people who had elected her earlier are determined to defeat her.

Javadekar also slammed the state police for arresting a BJP youth-wing work for sharing a social media post, which mocked Banerjee, saying TMC leaders like Derek O'Brien have shared "uglier" posts but no action was taken against them.

Earlier Monday, BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests against the denial of permission for Shah's rally.

"It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state," he said.

He alleged the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP.

Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election in West Bengal.