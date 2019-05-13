Home Nation

No permission for Amit Shah's Bengal rally, BJP calls EC 'mute spectator' to Trinamool's wrongdoings 

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests against Mamata Banerjee government and also move the EC.

Published: 13th May 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, alleging the chief minister has replaced democracy with her "dictatorship" after the state administration denied permission to a rally by its president Amit Shah.

Shah was scheduled to hold a rally in Jadhavpur Monday but the state administration denied permission for it last night and also withdrew its nod to the landing of Shah's chopper in the constituency, BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

He urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of the development, saying the state government wants to reduce the poll panel to a mute spectator.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"This is murder of democracy. The EC should take cognizance of the matter. If important leaders are not allowed to hold rallies then what is the meaning of elections," Javadekar said.

He said the West Bengal administration has been denying permission to Shah's poll programmes and events of other important BJP leaders.

Banerjee's dictatorship is on full play in the state, he said, criticising the chief minister and Trinamool Congress president.

He asserted that the denial of permission reflected her frustration over the growing support for the BJP, claiming that people who had elected her earlier are determined to defeat her.

Javadekar also slammed the state police for arresting a BJP youth-wing work for sharing a social media post, which mocked Banerjee, saying TMC leaders like Derek O'Brien have shared "uglier" posts but no action was taken against them.

Earlier Monday, BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests against the denial of permission for Shah's rally.

"It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state," he said.

He alleged the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP.

Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election in West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Election Commission Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp