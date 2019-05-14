Home Nation

Alwar gang-rape: Prakash Javadekar demands Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation

On April 26, a woman was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the "delay" in initiation of action in the Alwar gang-rape case, which, he alleged, was done for political gains during the Lok Sabha elections.

On April 26, a woman was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road.

They allegedly beat the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.

Her husband claimed that he had approached Rajasthan police on April 30 after the incident, but an FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections.

At a press conference here, Javadekar said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi is said to start touring the state in the coming days. He should ask Gehlot to resign as chief minister. Gehlot is also the state's home minister and it is not possible that he was not informed about such a heinous crime. The case was kept under wraps for six days for political gains".

Javadekar, who is also the BJP's state election in-charge, said BSP chief Mayawati supports the Congress government in Rajasthan and she remained "quiet" on atrocities against people belonging to SC and ST communities.

READ| Alwar gang rape case: Ashok Gehlot hits back at Modi, says all accused have been arrested

The BSP did not withdraw support to the Congress government in the state and now people of the country will punish her in the polls, he said. The Union minister also accused the Rajasthan government of "tweaking historical facts" in the school textbooks.

"Maharana Pratap is described victorious in the Battle of Haldighati in class 7 textbook, but stated it to be indecisive in class 10. In class 12 textbooks, Maharana Pratap is being taught to have lost in the battle.

The Congress has praised only one family, insulted patriots and Akbar is described 'great' but not Maharana Pratap," Javadekar said.

About Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar justifying his "neech" jibe against Narendra Modi and also calling him the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen in articles published in Rising Kashmir and The Print, the Union minister said, it shows the Congress leader's arrogance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alwar gang-rape Ashok Gehlot king ashoka Mani Shankar Aiyar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp