Delhi police nabs absconding Jaish terrorist Abdul Majeed Baba from Srinagar

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Abdul Majid Baba, who had been absconding for last five years. The 58-year-old was arrested on May 11 from near Shere-e-Kashmir Institute Medical Sciences Hospital in Shoura area in Srinagar.

“He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand for further proceedings,” DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said.

The officer said that in a bid to locate and arrest these wanted terrorists, a team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. On March 25, one of the three accused namely Fayaz Ahmad Lone was arrested by this team from Srinagar.

“After the arrest of Lone, local sources were deployed and technical surveillance was also mounted. With the arrest of Lone, accused Abdul Majid Baba got extra conscious and kept changing his hideouts to dodge the police net,” the DCP said.

In 2007, Baba, Lone and two other accused were apprehended in Delhi.

They had told police that they were active members of JeM and they along with Pakistani terrorist Haider, District Commander Sopore of JeM had hatched a conspiracy of a “big terrorist attack” in Delhi on the directions of their mentors based in Pakistan”.

“Since his conviction orders, Baba was evading arrest, despite issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants against him. Considering the gravity of offences in which he was sentenced, a cash reward of Rs 2 Lakh was declared by Delhi Police for his arrest,” the police officer said.

Thereafter, High Court issued Non-Bailable Warrants against them several times since 2014 but none turned up.