Pakistani Jaish commander among three militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants including a top Pakistani commander, a soldier and a civilian have been killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said acting on specific inputs, security forces laid siege around Dalipora area of Pulwama in the early hours today to track down a group ofJaish militants hiding there.

He said as troops were conducting searches, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in a residential house.

The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, three militants, a soldier Sandeep Kumar and a civilian were killed.

READ: Delhi police nabs absconding Jaish terrorist Abdul Majeed Baba from Srinagar

Two armymen and a civilian were injured in the gunfight and have been hospitalised.

The injured civilian is the brother of the deceased civilian.

One of the slain militants is said to be Pakistani Khalid Bhai, who was a top commander of Jaish.

According to police, Khalid was wanted in the 2017 militant suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora, Pulwama in which five CRPF men were killed.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet service in the south Kashmir district as a precautionary measure.