Home Nation

'Do aircraft disappear from radar during rain': Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Modi

Addressing an election rally here ahead of the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also sought to know what did Modi do for the jobless youth.

Published: 14th May 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls in Sirsa

Congress President Rahul Gandhi| PTI

By PTI

NEEMUCH: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that cloud cover "helped" IAF planes evade Pakistani radars during the Balakot strikes.

Addressing an election rally here ahead of the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also sought to know what did Modi do for the jobless youth.

"Modi ji, whenever it rains in India, do all aircraft disappear from the radar," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also made a veiled reference to Modi's interaction with actor Akshay Kumar in which the PM revealed that he loved mangoes as a child and still loves them.

READ| Memes on PM Modi's 'cloud can help us escape radar' comment on Balakot airstrike trending

"Modi ji, you taught (us) how to eat mangoes; now tell the country what you did for jobless youth," he said. Gandhi said his party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme Nyay will jump-start the Indian economy and set right the "injustice" done due to GST and demonetisation.

The economy has been left in the doldrums due to flawed GST implementation and demonetisation.

"The Nyay scheme will benefit five crore families who earn less than Rs 12,000 per month. This means Rs 72,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries annually and Rs 3.6 lakh in five years," he said.

Demonetisation and GST have left lakhs of people unemployed and small and medium enterprises have been left in the lurch, Gandhi said.

"The Nyay scheme will ensure that people start purchasing goods, while small and medium businesses can start manufacturing the goods resulting in employment opportunities," he said. Nyay is not an option but a necessity, Gandhi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Balakot strikes Radar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R. MURALIDHARAN

    Yes sir The aeroplanes do affected by clouds
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp