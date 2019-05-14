The weight of BSP's elephant will 'puncture' SP's bicycle: Yogi Adityanath 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at the opposition alliance in the state on Monday, saying the Samajwadi Party's 'bicycle' will "puncture" under the weight of the Bahujan Samaj Party's 'elephant'.

The chief minister addressed four rallies in Maharajganj, Fazilnagar, Pipraich and Jaitpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where polling for the Lok Sabha election will be held on the seventh and last phase on May 19.

"The 'bicycle' will puncture as the elephant is riding it," he said, referring to the poll symbols of the two parties. The SP's poll symbol is bicycle and the BSP's elephant.

Listing the "good work" done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said, "Whatever welfare schemes we have implemented so far, we did not discriminate people in the name of caste and religion. These were implemented in the interest of the poor."

"In Kumbh Mela, Modi ji washed the feet of sanitation workers like Lord Krishna washed the feet of Sudama," he said.

Appealing for votes in favour of the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, he," In order to help the youth in pursuing a career in the film industry, the party has given ticket to actor Ravi Kishan. I urge the people of Gorakhpur to vote in favour of him in large numbers."

Attacking the Congress, the chief minister said, "Earlier, the Congress had given an affidavit before the Supreme Court saying that there was no existence of Lord Ram and Krishna.

If they do not exist, to whom (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi worship in temples?"