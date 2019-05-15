Decision on oil imports after Lok Sabha elections, India tells Iran

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held “constructive” talks with her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Tuesday and conveyed to him that India will take a decision on import of Iranian oil after the Lok Sabha polls.

The two foreign ministers met 12 days after the US ended a six-month-long exemption from sanctions for India and seven other countries to buy oil from Iran. The United States and Iran are locked in an escalating stand-off over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described talks between Swaraj and Zarif as “constructive”.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Iranian Foreign Minister @JZarif held constructive discussions on all bilateral issues of mutual interest. Good exchange of views on the evolving regional situation, including Afghanistan,” he said.

Official sources said Swaraj reiterated the position that a decision will be taken after the elections based on India’s commercial considerations, energy security and economic interests. Zarif recalled the steps announced by President Hassan Rouhani on May 8 including decisions linked to the export of enriched uranium and heavy water, the sources said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also said that a 60-day timeline had been given to EU-3 and other parties to the nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers, for restoring Iran’s oil and banking channels.