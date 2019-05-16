Home Nation

BJP remains inspired by killers of Gandhi: Sitaram Yechury on Sadhvi Pragya's Godse remarks 

CPI leader D Raja said that BJP distancing itself from Thakur's comments shows its duplicity.

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left parties Thursday hit out at the BJP over its Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "patriot", alleging that the saffron party remains inspired by the killers of the Father of the Nation.

Talking to a news channel in Madhya Pradesh earlier in the day, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a desh bhakt (patriot), he is and will remain one. Those calling him a terrorist should introspect. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."

Reacting to her remarks, the Left parties said that facts should always be kept in mind when talking about Godse.

"The truth about where RSS-BJP stands on terror gets clearer all the time. A senior minister in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's Cabinet said Godse was not a terrorist, now terror-accused Pragya Thakur calls the murderer of Gandhi ji a 'desh bhakt'.

The BJP remains inspired by the killers of the Mahatma," said CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI leader D Raja said that BJP distancing itself from Thakur's comments shows its duplicity.

He alleged that the party allows its leaders to make all sorts of divisive statements and then conveniently distance itself from it.

"It's a fact that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated and the incident was a well-planned one to spread hatred, create fear and to send out a message. This assassination was carried out by Nathuram Godse. If the BJP thinks Godse was patriot then what was Mahatma Gandhi?" he asked.

