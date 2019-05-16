Pragya Thakur hails Nathuram Godse as patriot, BJP demands apology

By Online Desk

Malegaon blast accused and Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday said that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'.

She also added that "people calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections".

Following her statement, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, while addressing a press conference in Delhi, said, the "BJP does not agree with Thakur's statement and condemns it. Party will ask her for clarification. She should apologise publicly for her statement".

#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

Her statement was a reaction to the Hindu terrorist row stirred by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan where he said, "Independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu".

Haasan's comments drew a sharp reaction from the state BJP, which slammed him for indulging in "divisive politics". Following the statement, an FIR was registered against Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Backing up Kamal Hasan’s remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked how Mahatma Gandhi’s killer could be called a ‘great man’.

However, this is not the first time that Thakur has received flak for sharing her extreme views. She was earlier forced to apologise after claiming that IPS officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed by terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, died as she had cursed him after her arrest in Malegaon blast case.

With agency inputs