Guwahati blast case ‘cracked’ with arrest of actress and ULFA leader

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In less than 24 hours, the police cracked Wednesday’s grenade blast case in Guwahati that left 12 people, including two SSB personnel, injured. The police achieved the breakthrough by arresting a TV serial actress and a leader of a faction of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) which is in a peace mode.

40-year-old Jahnabi Saikia, was picked up from her rented accommodation in Panjabari area of the city. She told her interrogators she has two children. The arrested ULFA (pro-talks faction) leader was Pranamoy Rajguru who had joined the rebel group in 1986.

The police said that though Rajguru’s faction was negotiating with the Central government, he was actively working for the other faction led by the elusive Paresh Baruah. “Last night, we received inputs that three to four people, who were involved in the blast, were staying in a house in Panjabari area. So, we conducted a recce early today after which we arrested Rajguru and Saikia.” Guwahati Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, said.

He said the police recovered one 9 mm pistol, 25 live cartridges, ULFA pads, bomb-making machines, 20 kg gun powder etc from the house. “During interrogation, they told us how the grenade was brought, who had lobbed it, what logistics they received. It was with this that we cracked the case. We have got the details of everyone involved in the incident. Our investigation is on and we will arrest more people,” Kumar added.

Following the arrest, Rajguru told journalists that as long as their demands are not fulfilled, such incidents will keep taking place. The explosion on Wednesday was triggered in Zoo Road area of the city by two persons who came riding a two-wheeler.