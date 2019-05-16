Home Nation

Guwahati blast case ‘cracked’ with arrest of actress and ULFA leader

TV serial actress Jahnabi Saikia and Pranamoy Rajguru, a senior ULFA leader were picked up in a house in Panjabari area.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

The police recovered one 9 mm pistol, 25 live cartridges, ULFA pads, bomb-making machines, 20 kg gun powder etc from the house.

The police recovered one 9 mm pistol, 25 live cartridges, ULFA pads, bomb-making machines, 20 kg gun powder etc from the house

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In less than 24 hours, the police cracked Wednesday’s grenade blast case in Guwahati that left 12 people, including two SSB personnel, injured. The police achieved the breakthrough by arresting a TV serial actress and a leader of a faction of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) which is in a peace mode.

40-year-old Jahnabi Saikia, was picked up from her rented accommodation in Panjabari area of the city. She told her interrogators she has two children. The arrested ULFA (pro-talks faction) leader was Pranamoy Rajguru who had joined the rebel group in 1986. 

The police said that though Rajguru’s faction was negotiating with the Central government, he was actively working for the other faction led by the elusive Paresh Baruah. “Last night, we received inputs that three to four people, who were involved in the blast, were staying in a house in Panjabari area. So, we conducted a recce early today after which we arrested Rajguru and Saikia.” Guwahati Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, said.

He said the police recovered one 9 mm pistol, 25 live cartridges, ULFA pads, bomb-making machines, 20 kg gun powder etc from the house. “During interrogation, they told us how the grenade was brought, who had lobbed it, what logistics they received. It was with this that we cracked the case. We have got the details of everyone involved in the incident. Our investigation is on and we will arrest more people,” Kumar added.

Following the arrest, Rajguru told journalists that as long as their demands are not fulfilled, such incidents will keep taking place. The explosion on Wednesday was triggered in Zoo Road area of the city by two persons who came riding a two-wheeler.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jahnabi Saikia Guwahati terror attack ULFA Guwahati blasts Guwahati bomb blast Pranamoy Rajguru Guwahati Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp