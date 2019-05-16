Rahul Gandhi begins road show in Patna amid roses and slogans

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: In a big united show of strength just five days after BJP chief Amit Shah's rally here, Rahul Gandhi begin a road show on Thursday evening amid roses and slogans with a crowd of youth and supporters of Mahagatbandhan on the streets.

“No matter how much mud Modi throws on us, we will shower love on him," the Congress chief said to a section of the media here before boarding an open vehicle for the show to campaign for party candidate Shatrughan Sinha contesting from Patna-Sahib Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also added that he was doing politics of love and not that of hatred and animosity unlike BJP leaders.

He began his road show waving continuously with a sign of victory at the large crowd, which had gathered on both sides of the road till the place where it concluded. Women and girls, who were watching the road show from the balconies of their house, were also seen waving at Rahul Gandhi and showering rose petals

on his vehicles at most of the places. “This is the real road show in which there is no discrimination on party lines. Even Poonam Sinha –wife of Shatrughan Sinha ,who had contested from Lucknow on the ticket of SP, is also getting due place despite of being not in alliance with the Congress party in UP," said Manoj Kumar, a young man supporting the Congress party.

Arvind Kumar Yadav and Mohammad Anwarul, who were shouting slogans and waving the flags with pictures of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, ahead of the main road show vehicle, said, “Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow exhibits, not only strength but also the essence of party’s secularistic values, as it starts from a place named after Moniul Haque and ends at T-point at Nala road with the 'T' standing for truth”.

According to inside party sources, more than 100 kg of roses were bought and showered over Rahul throughout the routes, the saw way as it was for Amit Shah during his road show on May 11.

While Shahanwaz Hussian of BJP alleged that the crowd at the road show was managed by allies of Mahagathbandhan, Mritunjay Jha of RJD and Prem Chandra Mishra of Congress said that the crowd was colossal and spontaneous.