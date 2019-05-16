Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi begins road show in Patna amid roses and slogans

The Congress chief was campaigning for party  candidate Shatrughan Sinha contesting from Patna-Sahib Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Published: 16th May 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party candidate from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha during a roadshow for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Patna

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party candidate from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha during a roadshow for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Patna | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a big united show of strength just five days after BJP chief Amit Shah's rally here, Rahul Gandhi begin a road show on Thursday evening amid roses and slogans with a crowd of youth and supporters of Mahagatbandhan on the streets.

“No matter how much mud Modi throws on us, we will shower love on him," the Congress chief said to a section of the media here before boarding an open vehicle for the show to campaign for party  candidate Shatrughan Sinha contesting from Patna-Sahib Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also added that he was doing politics of  love and not that of hatred and animosity unlike BJP leaders.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He began his road show waving continuously with a sign of victory at the large crowd, which had gathered on both sides of the road till the place where it concluded.  Women and girls, who were watching the road show from the balconies of their  house, were also seen waving at Rahul Gandhi and showering rose petals
 on his vehicles at most of the places.  “This is the real road show in which there is no  discrimination on party lines. Even Poonam Sinha –wife of Shatrughan Sinha ,who had contested from Lucknow on the ticket of SP,  is also getting due place despite of being not in alliance with the Congress party in UP," said Manoj Kumar, a young man supporting  the Congress party.

Arvind Kumar Yadav and Mohammad Anwarul, who were shouting slogans and waving the flags with pictures of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, ahead of the main road show vehicle, said, “Rahul Gandhi’s  roadshow exhibits, not only strength but also the essence of party’s secularistic values, as it starts from a place named after Moniul Haque and ends at T-point at Nala road with the 'T' standing for truth”.

ALSO READ| PM doesn't speak in real issues but talks with pride as how he eats mangoes: Rahul

According to inside party sources, more than 100 kg of roses were bought  and showered over Rahul throughout the routes, the saw way as it was for Amit Shah during his road show on May 11.

While Shahanwaz Hussian of BJP alleged that the crowd at the road show was managed by allies of Mahagathbandhan, Mritunjay Jha of RJD and Prem Chandra Mishra of Congress said that the crowd was colossal and spontaneous.

