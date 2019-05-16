Home Nation

Will set up Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe demonetisation 'scam': Manish Tewari

He said the move "destroyed" the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of people across the country, and as such, it needed to be probed.

Published: 16th May 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari

Congress candidate from the Anandpur Sahib seat Manish Tewari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will be set up to probe demonetisation if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre, former Union minister and Congress candidate from the Anandpur Sahib seat Manish Tewari said Thursday.

Demonetisation was a "scam" that ran into hundreds and thousands of crores and responsibilities needed to be fixed for it, Tewari said here.

The Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab goes to polls on May 19 in the last leg of the seven-phase parliamentary elections.

ALSO READ | Demonetisation: Gulam Nabi Azad equates PM Modi with Mohammad Bin Tughlaq 

"Demonetisation was not only a huge financial scam, it was like brutal murder of the economy and responsibility needs to be fixed for it and those guilty brought to book," he said.

"The Congress party's government at the Centre will set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the demonetisation scam," Tewari said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his poll rallies, have been targeting the Modi government over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, claiming that these two decisions "destroyed" the economy.

Tewari further dubbed the decision of demonetisation as "arbitrary and dictatorial" that hit every section of the society.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said the move "destroyed" the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of people across the country, and as such, it needed to be probed.

The former Union minister said currency notes worth about Rs 16 lakh crore were demonetised on the evening of November 8, 2016 by the Modi government and there was a need to find out whether the same amount of currency was printed subsequently.

Tewari is pitted against sitting MP and SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra, AAP nominee Narinder Singh Shergill and BSP's Sodhi Vikram Singh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
demonetisation Manish Tewari Joint Parliamentary Committee Congress Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elecions 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp