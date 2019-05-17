Home Nation

Amitabh Bachchan would have been better PM, Priyanka compares Modi to Asrani in Sholay

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday dubbed Narendra Modi an "actor" and said Amitabh Bachchan would have been a better choice for the Prime Minister's post.

Published: 17th May 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the crowd during her election campaign roadshow in Mirzapur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIRZAPUR/GORAKHPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday dubbed Narendra Modi an "actor" and said Amitabh Bachchan would have been a better choice for the Prime Minister's post.

In another Bollywood reference, she likened Modi to Asrani's character in Bachchan-starrer Sholay.

"Prime Minister Modi is not a leader, he is an actor. It would have been better if Amitabh Bachchan was made the prime minister," she said at an election meeting at the end of her roadshow in Mirzapur.

In Gorakhpur, she asked the crowd, Have you seen the 'Sholay' movie and Asrani's role in it? He used to always say 'angrezon ke zamane mein' (in the time of the British). And in the same way Modi ji talks about Jawaharlal's work, Indira Gandhi's work and Rajiv Gandhi's work. Why doesn't he talk about his work in the last five years?" she said.

READ | LS polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to answer his 4 questions in public debate

"The aim of the BJP is to grab power. Modi has been unable to fulfil the promises made during the last general election," she said in Mirzapur.

"The Congress on the contrary does not make false promises, but works in the interests of the farmers, the poor and the youngsters," she added.

Addressing another meeting after a roadshow in support of Kushinagar candidate R P N Singh, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP of suppressing the voice of the people.

READ | Congress dismantled idea of Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

She accused the BJP government of giving farmers money to big businessmen.

"Your insurance money is going into the pockets of big industrialists and insurance companies and when Rahul ji talks about waiving farmers' loan they make fun of him," she said.

"Rahul ji showed how loans are waived in three days in Congress-led states," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi Sholay PM Modi Gorakhpur Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prapur
    Why she doesn’t mention achievement of congress rule of 58 years? Poverty has increased along with corruption. Why congress is still stuck on one promise
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp