Amitabh Bachchan would have been better PM, Priyanka compares Modi to Asrani in Sholay

By PTI

MIRZAPUR/GORAKHPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday dubbed Narendra Modi an "actor" and said Amitabh Bachchan would have been a better choice for the Prime Minister's post.

In another Bollywood reference, she likened Modi to Asrani's character in Bachchan-starrer Sholay.

"Prime Minister Modi is not a leader, he is an actor. It would have been better if Amitabh Bachchan was made the prime minister," she said at an election meeting at the end of her roadshow in Mirzapur.

In Gorakhpur, she asked the crowd, Have you seen the 'Sholay' movie and Asrani's role in it? He used to always say 'angrezon ke zamane mein' (in the time of the British). And in the same way Modi ji talks about Jawaharlal's work, Indira Gandhi's work and Rajiv Gandhi's work. Why doesn't he talk about his work in the last five years?" she said.

"The aim of the BJP is to grab power. Modi has been unable to fulfil the promises made during the last general election," she said in Mirzapur.

"The Congress on the contrary does not make false promises, but works in the interests of the farmers, the poor and the youngsters," she added.

Addressing another meeting after a roadshow in support of Kushinagar candidate R P N Singh, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP of suppressing the voice of the people.

She accused the BJP government of giving farmers money to big businessmen.

"Your insurance money is going into the pockets of big industrialists and insurance companies and when Rahul ji talks about waiving farmers' loan they make fun of him," she said.

"Rahul ji showed how loans are waived in three days in Congress-led states," she said.