Intelligence agencies warn of possible terror attack in Kashmir on 17th day of Ramzan

Published: 17th May 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

CRPF (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert on a possible terror attack in the Kashmir Valley on May 23 when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will take place.

According to the agencies, terrorists are planning to carry out attacks on Srinagar and Awantipora air bases.

May 23 marks the 17th day of Ramzan, which is also the day of the battle of Badr or Jang-e-Badr, which has a historical significance in Islam. The day has been chosen for attacks by various terror outfits in the past.

Earlier, UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammad was reportedly planning an attack on security forces in Pulwama once again after it took responsibility for the attack on the CRPF convoy in which over 40 jawans were killed.
 

