'Showing up is half the battle': Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's first press meet

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any questions in his first appearance at a press conference, with party president Rahul Gandhi saying "showing up is half the battle".

The Congress charge against Modi and Amit Shah was led by Gandhi after the PM showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by the BJP chief, who gave a report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as party's extensive electioneering.

"Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done," Gandhi tweeted.

Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2019

In his opening remarks during the presser, Modi asserted the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

Gandhi said it is "very impressive" to see the PM address his first press conference a few days before the Lok Sabha election results are out.

"The PM's first press conference is coming 4-5 days before the election results. The PM is accompanying Amit Shah in the press briefing.

It is unprecedented. Very good. I am told the doors have also been shut, as journalists who want to ask questions have been blocked. It is a great press conference," he told reporters.

Gandhi addressed a press conference almost at the same time as Amit Shah and Modi did.

"I want to ask the prime minister why he did not hold a debate on the Rafale issue? I want to ask you why did you give Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. I was ready to come to Race Course road to hold a debate with Modi," Gandhi said, posing a question at his press conference.

The Anil Ambani firm and the government have repeatedly denied allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during their press conference | PTI

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in a tweet, "Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf. There was no need to lower the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister just to prove a point."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said on Twitter, "Modi ji's first and last press conference became Amit Shah's crutches... one hour speech, tired journalists and sermons to them, no question, no answer."