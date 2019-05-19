Home Nation

Congress, TDP write to EC against media coverage of Narendra Modi's Kedarnath trip

Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said he has requested the poll panel to stop the media coverage of Modi's trip and take stern action.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi meditating in the Kedarnath cave.

PM Narendra Modi meditating in the Kedarnath cave. (Photo | BJP4India Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya Sunday wrote to the Election Commission, saying the media coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said he has requested the poll panel to stop the media coverage of Modi's trip and take stern action.

"The way he (Modi) ensured media coverage of his trip to Kedarnath temple is nothing but a violation of MCC. His trip is all over the media. Is this not a way to, directly and indirectly, influence voters ahead of polls," Bhattacharya said."lt is absolutely unethical.

Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly. This is wrong," he added.

Meanwhile, TDP also wrote to EC alleging a violation of MCC by PM Modi. Letter states, "PM has gone to Badrinath & Kedarnath on an official visit, all the private activities done by him during his pilgrimage are being displayed & continuously telecast, which is a clear violation of the MCC."

The Trinamool Congress has also complained to the poll panel that Modi's address to the media at Kedarnath shrine was "unethical" and that the coverage of his visit has violated norms.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Saturday and is expected to be at Badrinath temple on Sunday.

