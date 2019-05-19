Home Nation

Curfew continues for fourth day in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah

Clashes broke out between two groups following Nayeem Shah's murder which one group said had been done by cow vigilantes.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu Curfew

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Curfew continued for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town.

Authorities have ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a civilian - Nayeem Shah - whose body was recovered by the police from the outskirts of Bhaderwah town on Thursday.

Clashes broke out between two groups following Shah's murder which one group said had been done by cow vigilantes. Police has denied the involvement of any cow vigilantes.

ALSO READ: Violence breaks out in J&K's Bhaderwah after one person killed in firing

Informed sources said Shah died due to a gunshot injury.

Army was called out on Thursday to assist the civil administration maintain law and order in the communally sensitive town.

Authorities said following improvement in the situation Army has been withdrawn and curfew is being enforced in the town by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Police has already constituted a six-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by a Superintendent of Police to investigate the murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaderwah Bhaderwah Curfew Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Curfew J&K Curfew J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp