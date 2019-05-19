Curfew continues for fourth day in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah

By IANS

JAMMU: Curfew continued for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town.

Authorities have ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a civilian - Nayeem Shah - whose body was recovered by the police from the outskirts of Bhaderwah town on Thursday.

Clashes broke out between two groups following Shah's murder which one group said had been done by cow vigilantes. Police has denied the involvement of any cow vigilantes.

Informed sources said Shah died due to a gunshot injury.

Army was called out on Thursday to assist the civil administration maintain law and order in the communally sensitive town.

Authorities said following improvement in the situation Army has been withdrawn and curfew is being enforced in the town by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Police has already constituted a six-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by a Superintendent of Police to investigate the murder.