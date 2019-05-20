Home Nation

Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary celebrated by Hindu Mahasabha in Aligarh

Mahasabha spokesman Ashok Pandey said the BJP Bhopal candidate had to apologize under political pressure while parties were dragging and defaming Godse into political discourse for electoral gains.

Published: 20th May 2019 10:34 PM

Nathuram Godse

Nathuram Godse (File photo | PTI via Roli Books)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amidst the raging controversy on the BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement over Nathuram Godse, Hindu Mahasabha leaders celebrated his 109th birth anniversary by organising a ‘havan’ in Aligarh on Sunday.

Holding Sadhvi Pragya’s statement right, Mahasabha spokesman Ashok Pandey said the BJP Bhopal candidate had to apologize under political pressure while parties were dragging and defaming Godse into political discourse for electoral gains.

ALSO READ: Pragya Thakur hails Nathuram Godse as patriot, BJP demands apology

In a reference to actor –turned –politician Kamal Hassan, Pandey claimed that those who were calling Godse a terrorist were actually playing politics of polarisation.

However, Pandey reiterated that Godse was a true patriot and not a terrorist. He said that Hindu Mahasabha used to organise ‘havan’ on his birth anniversary every year.

Hindu Mahasabha state vice president Gajendra Pal Singh said that Godse would always be revered as a great leader by Hindu Mahasabha. He said, “Godse’s temples and statues will be established across the country in coming  days,” he added.

