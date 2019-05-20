NCW issues notice to Vivek Oberoi for 'misogynist' meme shared on Twitter

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Monday sent a notice to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and asked him to give an explanation for sharing an "insulting" and "misogynist" post on Twitter comparing poll results and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life.

The actor's post is "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general", the women's panel said in its notice.

It asked Oberoi to tender an explanation in the matter.

"You have made insulting and misogynistic post on twitter carrying picture of a minor girl and a woman. It has been reported that you had drawn a sly comparison between the poll result and a woman's personal life," the notice said.

Condemning the actor's tweet, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma posted on the microblogging site, "This tweet is absolutely Disgusting, distasteful, and degrading a women. @NCWIndia will be serving notice to @vivekoberoi."

Oberoi on Monday faced the wrath of social media users, including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, for sharing a "distasteful" and "crass" meme targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationships.

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme with three panels, one with him, another with Salman Khan and a third with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

The meme is a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday.

"Haha! creative! No politics here. just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.

