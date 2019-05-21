Home Nation

Maintain vigil near strong rooms, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tells party workers

In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi asked the party workers not to lose their heart by the exit polls as they are being spread to lower the morale.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being brought to the strong room in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to the party workers to stay vigil near the strong rooms.

In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi said: "Don't lose your heart by the exit polls as these are being spread to lower your morale."

"Your attention is required more. Be strong and remain alert near the counting centre and the strong rooms. I am hopeful that your hard work will pay," she added.

ALSO READ: When stray animals destroy your crops, do the 'chowkidars' turn up?: Priyanka Gandhi asks farmers

Her remarks came hours after party's candidate from Mirzapur, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi wrote to the Election Commission, complaining the strong room where the EVMs were kept for counting have 300 additional EVMs which is against the fair elections.

In his letter, Tripathi also said that the arrival of several senior officials is raising suspicion over the fair and transparent elections.

Most of the exit polls on Sunday predicted a thumping victory to the BJP-led NDA.

Polling in all the seven phases of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections ended on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp