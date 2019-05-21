Maintain vigil near strong rooms, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tells party workers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being brought to the strong room in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to the party workers to stay vigil near the strong rooms.

In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi said: "Don't lose your heart by the exit polls as these are being spread to lower your morale."

"Your attention is required more. Be strong and remain alert near the counting centre and the strong rooms. I am hopeful that your hard work will pay," she added.

Her remarks came hours after party's candidate from Mirzapur, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi wrote to the Election Commission, complaining the strong room where the EVMs were kept for counting have 300 additional EVMs which is against the fair elections.

In his letter, Tripathi also said that the arrival of several senior officials is raising suspicion over the fair and transparent elections.

Most of the exit polls on Sunday predicted a thumping victory to the BJP-led NDA.

Polling in all the seven phases of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections ended on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.