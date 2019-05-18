Home Nation

When stray animals destroy your crops, do the 'chowkidars' turn up?: Priyanka Gandhi asks farmers

The Congress leader accused the Modi government of weakening democratic institutions.

MIRZAPUR/GORAKHPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the BJP-led NDA government for its inaction against the increasing menace of stray cattle in UP. At both her public events in Mirzapur and Gorakhpur on Friday, she referred to the stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh.

"When stray animals come and destroy your crops, do the `chowkidars' turn up? They do not come.

They had claimed that demonetisation will bring back black money. Has black money come back? Nothing has come to the country except troubles," she said.

"What kind of government is that which neither listens to the farmers, nor saves your farms from stray animals?" she said.

She also claimed that there has been a loss of jobs during the Bharatiya Janata Party's term, and accused the Modi government of weakening MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme launched by the previous Congress-led government.

She halted her Mirzapur address during the 'azaan', resuming it after the call for prayers was over.

"The prime minister has been unable to present his account on development work done for the farmers, labourers and youngsters in the last five years," she said.

The roadshow in support of the party's Mirzapur candidate Laliteshpati Tripathi started from Dankeenganj and ended at Waasliganj, covering about two kilometres.

The crowd chanted 'Priyanka didi' and showered flowers on her. The Congress leader waved back at the people.

She also pulled a child on to her vehicle, and they covered some distance together.

The flags of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, whose leader Om Prakash Rajbhar is still a minister in the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, were also seen at the rally.

The SBSP, which won four seats in the 2017 assembly polls, has fielded its own candidates this time.

Apna Dal (Krishna Patel faction) workers also took part in the roadshow, waving their party flags.At both events, she referred to the stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh.

 

