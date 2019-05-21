Home Nation

Bihar should be granted special category status: CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar also downplayed differences over his ally Bharatiya Janata Party's demand to abolish Article 370.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Ahead of attending a dinner meeting being hosted by BJP President Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday night, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state should be granted special category status.

"We are still in favour of the special category status to Bihar. This issue is very important for us. We will continue to raise it," the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief told the media here on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar's son proud of work done by his father and 'Modi uncle'

Nitish Kumar also downplayed differences over his ally Bharatiya Janata Party's demand to abolish Article 370.

"There's no contradiction. We've always maintained Article 370 shouldn't be scrapped, Uniform Civil Code shouldn't be imposed, Ayodhya dispute should be resolved through mutual agreement/court's intervention. We've maintained this since we first forged an alliance with BJP."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He added that the BJP knows of his stand, but there was no dispute between the two parties.

Nitish also expressed confidence about the NDA's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will also attend the dinner meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp