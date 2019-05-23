Home Nation

With YSRCP surging ahead, a majority of ministers in Naidu cabinet trailed

The only ministers who were leading are Excise minister K S Jawahar and deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

ganta srinivas rao

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A majority of the Cabinet colleagues of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are set to lose the elections going by the trends till afternoon. As many as 20 of the 25 cabinet colleagues contested the elections as MLAs and MPs and only a handful of them were leading.

Prominent among those who are set to be defeated are IT minister and son of Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh, Human Resources Development minister Ganta Srinivas, mines and geology minister Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao and others are trailing well behind their opponents. 

The only ministers who were leading are Excise minister K S Jawahar and deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa.

GET ANDHRA ELECTIONS UPDATES HERE

Seniors cabinet ministers like P Narayana and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (from Nellore district), K Atchannaidu and others, who are expected to give a tight fight, have also failed to live up to expectations. Kidari Sravan Kumar, who was inducted into Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet after the killing of the former's father Kidari Sarveswara Rao (TDP MLA) and was forced to resign from his post recently, is also trailing from Araku assembly seat.

Nara scion and IT minister Nara Lokesh, who contested from Mangalagiri Assembly seat in Amaravati capital area, is trailing by a margin of more than 7000 votes till last reports.

Two other ministers in Naidu's cabinet Siddha Raghava Rao and Ch Adi Narayana Reddy, who contested from Ongole and Kadapa Lok Sabha seats respectively, are also trailing. Adi Narayana Reddy is trailing by more than 1.50 lakh votes in Kadapa Lok Sabha.

Not just the ministers, their scions who jumped into electoral fray are also trailing. Minister Paritala Sunitha paved way for her son Sriram who contested the Raptadu Assembly seat and he is trailing. 

Another senior minister KE Krishna Murthy's son Shyam Babu is contesting from Pathikonda Assembly seat and he too is facing tough competition from his rival YSRC candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019 Naidu cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp