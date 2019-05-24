I'm no weatherman but what I predict happens: LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Lok Sabha election results

By IANS

PATNA: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that he is not a "mausam vaigyanik" (weatherman), as his rivals describe him, but he understands the pulse of the people and what he predicts after observation, actually happens.

A day after victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which LJP is a member, in the Lok Sabha polls, Paswan said he had predicted that the NDA would win all the 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar.

The prediction proved more or less correct with the NDA winning 39 Lok Sabha seats this time from Bihar.

"I was one of the first who publicly claimed that there will be a Modi tsunami this time, not just a wave, and that is happened exactly," Paswan said.

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had described Paswan as a 'mausam vaigyanik' of politics, who really understands which side the political wave in the country is in favour of, or against.

Paswan's LJP won all the six seats it contested in Bihar.

"My party success rate is 100 per cent, more than in the last polls", he said.

He also said that his son, Chirag Paswan, who won from the Jamui constituency, is suitable for being inducted into the Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Paswan did not contest Lok Sabha polls in 2019, which is first such absence since 1977 when he won his first parliamentary poll from Bihar's Hajipur.