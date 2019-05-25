Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrashing innocent men in MP: Mehbooba Mufti

Home Nation

Police also said that the three people who were beaten up have been arrested as possession and sale of beef is illegal in Madhya Pradesh.

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hoped that the Madhya Pradesh government will take swift action against suspected cow vigilantes for thrashing two persons.

Suspected cow vigilantes allegedly thrashed two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni with sticks, accusing them of carrying beef, following which five accused have been arrested, police said Saturday.

In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the five accused can be seen beating up the two men.

"Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrash an innocent Muslim with such impunity in MP. Hope @OfficeOfKNath takes swift action against these goons," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Another former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, said it was just the beginning and expressed fear that worse was in the store.

"Ibtedaae ishq hai rota hai kya, Aage Aage dekhiye hota hai kya (this is just the beginning of the affair why are you crying, you will see what is coming as we move ahead)," Abdullah, quoting the 18th century Urdu poet Mir Taqi Mir's couplet, wrote on his Twitter handle.

The group of five 'gau rakshaks' also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals, a police officer said.

Police also said that the three people who were beaten up have been arrested as possession and sale of beef is illegal in Madhya Pradesh.

