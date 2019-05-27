Lok Sabha poll defeat: Jharkhand Congress chief resigns 

By PTI

RANCHI: Taking responsibility of the party's debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ajoy Kumar Monday resigned from his post.

He handed over his resignation letter to the party's state unit in-charge R P N Singh.

"I have handed over my resignation letter to R P N Singh, party's state unit in-charge in the state, taking personal responsibility for the election results," Kumar told PTI over phone.

It is not immediately known whether his resignation letter was accepted.

ALSO READ | Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who lost to Sunny Deol, resigns

The Congress, which led the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state, contested the Lok Sabha polls from seven out of 14 seats.

But the party could win only one seat - Singhbhum(ST) - where former chief minister Madhu Koda's wife, Gita Koda, defeated BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua.

The JMM contested four seats and won only one seat, while Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) contested two seats and lost both.

ALSO READ | Ripun Bora offers to quit as Assam Congress chief

On the other side, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) failed to open its account, though it had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Palamau (SC) and Chatra constituencies.

The BJP-Ajsu Party alliance won 12 of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

According to the pre-poll alliance, seat-sharing arrangement of the 'Mahagathbandhan', the Congress had been given the charge to head the grand alliance in Lok Sabha, while the JMM would be given responsibility during the assembly polls to be held later this year.