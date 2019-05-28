Dr Payal Tadvi case: Doctor accused of abetting junior colleague's suicide arrested

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: One of the three doctors accused of the abetting suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi was arrested on Tuesday even as the family of the deceased have voiced suspicion that Payal might have been murdered by the accused doctors.

Agripada police arrested Bhakti Mehere after initial interrogation, a police official said.

The two other accused doctors — Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja — have moved an anticipatory bail application before the session court here.

In their bail plea, the three doctors claimed that they were not aware of the victim’s caste and had only professional interaction with her.

National Commission of Women's letter to the Director of BYL Nair Hospital requesting for an investigation into the case.

Payal Tadvi (26) killed herself on May 22 while mentioning names of her three seniors in the suicide note.

Her family has alleged that her doctor colleagues had taunted her for belonging to the scheduled tribe (ST).

The Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance of the case and called for a probe.

Meanwhile, Payal’s parents, who protested at the BYL Nair hospital, where she worked, said, “Payal used to tell me about the torture which she was facing from her seniors on petty issues. They threw files on her face in front of patients.

She used to tell me not to give a written complaint against her seniors despite being harassed by them,” said Payal’s mother Abeda.

Salman, Payal’s husband, who too is a doctor, said it is possible that Payal was murdered.

Protesters belonging to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other Dalit and tribal organizations joined Abeda and Salman in their protests.

They demanded stringent action against the accused.

The three accused doctors have been booked under Prevention of Atrocities Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

NCST issues notice to Maharashtra hospital

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai over the suicide of a doctor who killed herself after being allegedly subjected to ‘casteist’ slurs.

The Commission has issued notices to Maharashtra chief secretary, health secretary, Mumbai Police Commissioner, BYL Nair Hospital authorities seeking a response from them in the next 10 days.

The NCST will visit Mumbai next week where it will meet hospital authorities and visit the deceased doctor’s family to look into the issue in-depth.

“We are still waiting for further details,” said A K Singh, NCST secretary.